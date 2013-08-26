ACLS-PALS-BLS.com Announces the Launch of Its Completely Redesigned and User-Friendly Website

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- United Medical Education, an online official provider of Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Basic Life Support (BLS) and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) certification, has just announced the launch of its completely redesigned website. The site, ACLS-PALS-BLS.com, which is easier than ever for people to use and navigate, now features interactive videos that offer in-depth explanations of the ACLS recertification online course as well as the many other courses that are available.



The website also now features dedicated pages about the ACLS, PALS and BLS online courses that United Medical Education offers, including specifics about what the student will experience with registration. All of the courses that are available through ACLS-PALS-BLS.com can be completed entirely online through the site’s automated teaching, testing and certificate delivery system.



According to an article on www.ACLS-PALS-BLS.com, many people can earn their ACLS certification online, PALS certification online or BLS certification online in as little as one hour. As a bonus, students can earn and obtain the needed proof of completion 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



“Our proprietary automated teaching, testing, and delivery system eliminates any wait period as you complete your course,” the article noted, adding that from registration to certificate delivery, the ACLS online, BLS online and PALS online courses are the fastest in the industry.



“Certify or recertify in ACLS or PALS and you won’t even need to take an additional exam to earn your BLS provider card. Now you can earn multiple provider cards faster than ever before.”



As a bonus, the courses from ACLS-PALS-BLS.com do not come with a time limit. Even though it is possible for most students to get through a course in less than 60 minutes, there is no rush or pressure to finish that quickly. The founders of United Medical Education understand that the testing process can be extremely stressful for many people, so there is no time limit on any of the online exams. In addition, students may take the final exams as many times as they wish with no penalty, and for those who do not pass the first time, there is no record of the failed exam. Once the test has been successfully completed, students will receive their free instant digital provider card, which means they will have immediate proof for their employer or school that they have completed and passed the course.



About United Medical Education

United Medical Education is an educational institution dedicated to delivering Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and Basic Life Support (BLS) certification entirely online. Their primary goal is to spread fundamental knowledge on how to save a life in the event of a heart attack or respiratory arrest.