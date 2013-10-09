Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ACMAT Corporation (ACMTA) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'ACMAT Corporation (ACMTA) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'ACMAT Corporation' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

ACMAT Corporation (ACMAT Corp.) is an insurance holding company, based in the US. The company, through its subsidiary ACSTAR Insurance Company (ACSTAR Insurance), provides contract bonds and commercial surety products to its clients. The products offered by the company include performance and payment bonds, subdivision bonds, release of lien bonds, maintenance bonds, release of lien bonds, warranty bonds, workers' compensation bonds, license bonds, tax bonds, appeal bonds, reclamation bonds, closure bonds and lease bonds. ACSTAR Insurance offers its products in all 50 states in the US. The subsidiaries of ACMAT Corp. include ACSTAR Insurance Company, AMINS, Inc. and ACMAT Realty Corporation. ACMAT Corp. is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, the US.



Companies Mentioned



ACMAT Corporation



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143611/acmat-corporation-acmta-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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