ACN Inc., the World’s Largest Direct Selling Telecom Seeks New Independent Business Owners

Concord, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2011 -- ACN, Inc., the world’s largest direct selling telecommunications company is currently seeking new independent business owners to take advantage of the global company’s expansion. The company continues to see rapid growth in both customers and independent business ownership.



As conventional job growth declines, more Americans are rightfully turning to entrepreneurship as a way to achieve their dreams. The explosive growth of the telecommunications industry has meant more and varied choices for entertainment and communications delivery, as well as a burgeoning sector for entrepreneurship. In addition to becoming the largest direct seller providing essential services in energy, satellite television, telephone and cellular services to millions, ACN has become a leading MLM that has provided a sound business opportunity for many of its independent business owners.



With operations in 23 countries and four continents, ACN (formerly known as American Communications Network) is now the world’s largest direct selling telecommunications company with revenues of more than $550 million and 200,000 independent business owners. The direct selling company is one of the only opportunities to own a business for a mere $499 start-up fee, and is constantly seeking motivated business owners. “While ACN has provided countless individuals with an incredible opportunity for 18 years, we continue to experience record-setting growth as more and more families are seeking control of their futures in an uncertain economy through independent business ownership,” said ACN President and Co-Founder Greg Provenzano.



ACN provides a wealth of services including digital phone service, local and long distance, high speed Internet, wireless, WiMAX, satellite TV, home security & automation, a mobile application and computer support. The company has recently expanded into gas and electricity energy services in Canada and the U.S. “We are always looking for ways to expand through new technologies and services, which helps us recruit the best independent business owners to help the company grow,” said Provenzano.



ACN independent business owners earn income when they acquire new customers, which is good news for them as ACN offers essential products in high demand by the general public, so creating new buying habits is unnecessary. As customers pay their monthly bills and business owners recruit new independent business owners who also acquire customers, the profits can be inspiring for those who work hard.



In addition to purchasing their own business for $499, ACN independent business owners get access to free online training, marketing materials, social media support and a personalized online store to help them gain success. The company’s support and training is further enhanced with its robust online Your Business Assistant tools, which includes a personalized and constantly updated piquing website, ACN-branded email, lead-tracking system, text alerts, monthly training DVDs and business owner support system. For more information on ACN Inc., please visit http://www.acninc.com.