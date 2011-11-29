ACN Montana: Where People Make the Switch from Office Job to Independent Business Owners

Concord, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2011 -- Everyone dreams of having a fulfilling and financially satisfying job. And considering the majority of a person’s life is spent working, the happier they are with their job, the happier life they will inevitably lead.



For many people, the idea of being their own boss and having the flexibility to work from home and create their own hours is the perfect solution.



Residents of Montana looking for a highly profitable and fulfilling home-based business solution are turning to ACN Montana to find the perfect harmony between life and work. As a part of ACN Inc., the world’s largest direct seller of telecommunications and essential services for residential and business customers, ACN Inc. Montana allows people to own their own business for only $500 and provides them with the tools necessary to grow into a substantially profitable company. And with the recent launch of the company’s virtual Direct Storefront, ACN Independent Business Owners (IBOs) now have a place to direct their customers to learn more about the products and services offered and make purchases around the clock.



The ACN Montana business opportunity helps people make the switch from a regular office job to a work-from-home career with flexibility and high income potential. Unlike other home-based work opportunities, ACN offers essential products and services consumers and businesses use every day and have not stopped using due to a down economy. These products and services allow customers to connect with friends and family and include: digital phone service, traditional local and long distance, high-speed Internet, wireless services, television, home security, and gas and electricity.



And now, with the new virtual Direct Storefront, IBOs working with ACN have the resources necessary to provide their customers with a hassle-free buying experience, therefore increasing their sales and income-earning potential.



According to current IBOs, Mindy and Jeremy Deeble, working with ACN Business has afforded them the freedom to spend more time with their family.



"In two months of joining ACN, I was able to quit my job and be home with my kids,” said Mindy Deeble. “Now, both Jeremy and I are able to be full-time parents. In the morning, we see our kids off to school, and in the afternoon we are here when they arrive back home. ACN has truly provided the lifestyle for our family that we have always dreamed of."



With an endorsement from Donald Trump since 2006 and offering the latest, cutting-edge technology and services, ACN has grown into a more than $100 million company and made tens of thousands of IBOs highly successful.



About ACN Inc.:

Established in 1993, ACN Inc. now operates in four continents and 23 countries. They are currently the world’s largest direct seller of telecommunications and essential services for residential and business customers and allow independent business owners to work for themselves by selling products and services from ACN's extensive line for incremental revenue. For more information, visit http://www.ACNInc.com