ACN Raises Nearly $200,000 for Charlotte Ronald McDonald House

Nobody knows that better than ACN. The telecommunications giant sponsored a celebrity golf tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 14th, 2012, raising over $187,000 for the local Ronald McDonald House. One hundred percent of the money raised will be used to support the families of sick children in the Charlotte area.



The event was put on by ACN’s dedicated charity department, ACN Global Reach Charities. It featured a number of sports celebrities, including former NBA point guard Tyrone ‘Muggsy’ Bogues, former NFL cornerback Steven Israel, and Charlotte Bobcats player Matt Carroll. Muhsin Muhammed, who attended two Pro Bowls during his time as an NFL wide receiver, also hit the links for the event.



Overseeing everything was famous announcer Mick Mixon, better known as the Voice of the Carolina Panthers.



Like any good celebrity golf tournament, ACN also had several attractive prizes to give away. Front row tickets at a Coldplay concert at Time Warner Cable Arena were up for grabs, as were VIP tickets to NASCAR’s upcoming Bank of America 500 race. The crowd-favorite prize, however, turned out to be several pairs of Ronald McDonald shoes signed by the celebrities who participated in the event.



The 2012 donations eclipsed last year’s total of $110,000. ACN Global Reach Charities aimed to raise at least $175,000 for this event, making the final total of $187,000 particularly impressive.



The event coincided with ACN’s International Training Event, which takes place on a quarterly basis and provides management instruction to ACN’s thousands of independent business owners across the world. ACN sponsors the local Ronald McDonald House in every city in which an International Training Event takes place.



Those interested in learning more about the charity tournament are encouraged to visit the ACN Press Kit website, ACNPressKit.com, which regularly releases information about ACN and its contributions to the community.



Unlike many telecommunications companies, ACN has a dedicated charities department which oversees fundraising efforts for the company. ACN’s Global Reach Charities was founded in 2011 to provide focused management and increased fundraising initiatives for communities around the world. Between ACN Global Reach Charities and ACN itself, the company has provided fundraising for Ronald McDonald Houses across America since 2008.



