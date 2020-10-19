Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Acne Drugs Global Market Report 2020: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery



The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Acne Drugs Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Acne Drugs investments from 2020 to 2030.



The global acne drugs market was valued at about $15.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $20.48 billion at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2022.



Top Leading Companies of Global Acne Drugs Market are ALLERGAN, Galderma S.A., Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and others.



Company Development:



In March 2019, Allergan acquired Envy Medical Inc. o at an undisclosed price. This deal will help Allergan reinforce their goal towards providing customers with enhanced skin care solutions. Envy medicals' technology used in skin resurfacing procedures like Dermal infusion, which is a non-surgical, non-invasive skin resurfacing system will immensely help Allergan gain a strong presence in the acne market. Allergan plc is a pharmaceutical company established in 1948 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.



Market Insights:



North America was the largest region in the acne drugs market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. Among the countries, the USA acne drugs market was the largest. The acne drugs market in India is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



The acne drugs market consists of sales of prescription acne drugs (Salicylic acid, Retin-A Micro, Onexton, and Solodyn) and related OTC non-prescription products (cleansers, lotions, gels, toners, masks and pads containing acne-fighting ingredients) which are used to treat skin diseases such as acne vulgaris and acne rosacea. Based on the type of acne, this market is segmented into inflammatory acne and Non-Inflammatory acne. Market in this report does not include the sales of drugs used for Dermatitis and Psoriasis.



Acne is a major problem worldwide, close to 90% of people suffer from some sort of acne. In America alone, close to 12 million people suffer from a severe acne problem, that can lead to scarring of the skin if left untreated, as a result many people purchase Acne care drugs and products.



Combination therapy is the latest trend in the acne market. Combination therapy is the process of combining two drugs with different mechanisms of action, such combinations of medication have a better efficacy and adherence when compared with monotherapy (the use of only a single drug by itself).The combination of a topical retinoid drug, which unclogs the pores, along with an antimicrobial drug, which is used to treat an infection is being used to treat acne. Example of combination therapy includes: Epiduo, Acanya, Ziana and Benzamycin produced by Galderma, Allergan, Medicis and Atrix respectively.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Acne Drugs in these regions, from 2015 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Acne Drugs market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Acne Drugs market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



