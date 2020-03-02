Acne Medication Market to Witness Massive Growth by Allergan, Galderma S.A., LG Chem

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Acne Medication Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Acne Medication Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Allergan plc (Ireland), Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), LG Chem. (South Korea), BohusBioTech AB (Sweden), Imeik Technology Development Co Ltd (China), Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co. LTD (China), Sinclair Pharma Plc (United Kingdom), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany) Sanofi Aventis (France) and Suneva Medical (United States)



Acne also called as acne vulgaris, is a long-term skin disease that arises when hair follicles are blocked with dead skin cells and oil from the skin. Acne presence is considered by blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, oily skin, and possible scarring. Acne appearance can lead to anxiety and reduced self-esteem. Acne medications are drugs that are specified for the treatment of acne. Acne medication include several counter medicines such as retinoid, isotretinoin, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, oral contraceptives and many more. Numerous factors such as fluctuating hormone levels, unhygienic lifestyle and excessive production of oil from sebaceous glands have increased the prevalence of acne, thereby driving the market growth. Though products are considered safe, in past FDA has released causes for concerns regarding acne products containing the active ingredients benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid which could cause rare but serious life-threatening allergic reactions for long duration. Other symptoms of acne medication can be counted as shortness of breath, wheezing, and low blood pressure, and swelling of eyes, face, and lips. Therefore, safety issues regarding these products and availability of substitutes like laser treatment are expected to hamper the growth of acne medication market.



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



Allergan plc (Ireland), Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), LG Chem. (South Korea), BohusBioTech AB (Sweden), Imeik Technology Development Co Ltd (China), Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co. LTD (China), Sinclair Pharma Plc (United Kingdom), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany) Sanofi Aventis (France) and Suneva Medical (United States)

Market Drivers

- Increasing acne problems due to imbalance in diet, insomnia, stress and tension

- enhancements in acne medication treatments

- Increasing number of patient due cosmetics side effects

- Losing natural hydration due to pollution leads to increase in acne problems

- Large number skin consciousness people



Market Trend

- Development of effective therapeutics with lesser side effects

- Increasing looks consciousness among people

- Enhancement in product usefulness



Restraints

- Side effects like swelling, redness, and irritation and Presence of alternative such as laser treatment



To comprehend Global Acne Medication market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Acne Medication market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ---------- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics ------ USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis ------ USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Acne Medication, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) ------ USD1400



Global Acne Medication

By Type: Injection, Oral

By Application: Hospital, Clinic



Global Acne Medication Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Acne Medication - Manufacturers/Players Analysis ------ USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Acne Medication, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) ------ USD1400

------ Sections same as Chapter Five ------

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] ------ USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

