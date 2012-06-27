Acne Treatment Clear Skin Max Now Recommended by Top Dermatologist Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Clear Skin Max is already one of the most popular acne treatments on the market because it includes 6 different products that help to eliminate acne when used together. However sales of this acne product are now set to rise even further because Dr Sam Smith, a top dermatologist from Arizona, has recently recommended this acne treatment.



Articate.com have just updated their Clear Skin Max review to include this new endorsement, and here is what Dr Sam Smith had to say about this particular acne treatment:



"ClearSkinMAX’s active ingredient, Tea tree oil is gentler than some of the active ingredients found in prescription products making it a great alternative for those who’ve tried prescription products like Benzoyl Peroxide and experienced the red, dry flaky skin. Unlike prescription products, tea tree oil is a naturally occurring compound that is well tolerated leading to increased patient compliance."



"Clinical trials have shown that both tea tree oil and Benzoyl Peroxide have antimicrobial activity, which fight the bacteria Propionibacterium acnes which is found in acne. While both tea tree oil and benzoyl peroxide showed bacterial reduction, the tea tree oil group experienced far fewer side effects with pronounced reduction in inflamed and non-inflamed lesions."



As Dr Smith alluded to, one of the key components of the Clear Skin Max acne treatment is tea tree oil, which is applied to the skin via a daily cleansing gel. However there are also another 5 products that work in conjunction with this active cleansing gel.



These include an Acne Vanisher Mask, a Skin Soften & Melanin Expel Essence, a Pore Astringent Conditioning Lotion and an Acne Emergency Treatment. It also includes Tava Tea, which helps treat acne from within the body when users drink several cups of this herbal blend every day.



