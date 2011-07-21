New Website Offers Free, In-Depth Information on How to Treat and Get Rid of Acne- Past Viewers Give Glowing Reviews

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2011 -- Acne-prone individuals are turning to AcneAvengers.com, a recently launched acne treatment site, for extensive information on how to cure acne and acne scars, both externally and emotionally. The site offers research on topics such as natural acne remedies, prescription acne treatments, acne diets, cosmetic operations for acne, over-the-counter acne products and acne skincare regimes. Best of all, AcneAvengers.com is totally ad-free allowing visitors to peruse the site and find the information they need completely uninterrupted.



Most people don’t want to just get rid of acne; they want to get rid of it fast. Acne Avengers aims to provide the quickest acne treatment methods and techniques. Success in becoming acne-free in a short amount of time depends on several factors and the level of severity of a person’s acne.



According to AcneAvengers.com, “If you have mild acne, you can get rid of it easily using over-the-counter acne products and a good diet. However, severe acne may often require you to see a dermatologist for prescription acne treatment, like antibiotics.”



For those seeking a more natural remedy, the site provides a list of helpful tips on taking a holistic approach to finding an acne cure. This type of approach includes medications, diet and lifestyle changes, and mind-body health. The site explains there are four main ways to get rid of acne effectively. These include: a daily acne skincare routine, oral acne medication, topical acne treatments and diet.



According to an expert with Acne Avengers, by learning about and utilizing these four methods simultaneously, individuals susceptible to acne can get rid of blemishes in no time.



With the large amount of acne treatment products currently on the market, Acne Avengers provides educational acne product reviews to help visitors narrow down their choices and figure out how to get rid of acne. Reviews include: acne books, acne creams and gels, acne face masks, acne face wash, acne skin peels and acne treatment systems.



Site visitors can feel confident they are getting unbiased reviews on these products because AcneAvengers.com is a non-profit, ad-free site.



AcneAvengers.com also offers visitors hundreds of informative articles on a host of other acne-related topics. Some of these topics include: “Acne Myths Busted – What Really Causes Acne,” “How to Pop a Pimple – Six Easy Steps on Popping Zits the Right Way,” “How to Get Rid of Acne Marks and Blemishes,” and “Homemade Facials for Acne.”



For more information or to learn how to get rid of acne and acne blemishes, visit: http://AcneAvengers.com.