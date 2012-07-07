Acorda Therapeutics: PharmaVitae Report - New Market Report Now Available

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Acorda Therapeutics: PharmaVitae Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's historical and forecast financial performance. The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the company's key prescription pharmaceutical product, and provides a forecast sales performance for this drug.
Report Scope
- Gain insight into Acorda Therapeutics' strategic outlook
- Analyze company sales forecasts by product
Report Highlights
Acorda obtained rights to its lead product, Ampyra, in 2003. In January 2010, the FDA approved the drug to improve walking in patients with MS. Acorda recorded $211m in Ampyra sales in 2011 and it is also being developed to improve walking in patients with cerebral palsy and those with chronic debilitation from a stroke
- Benchmark Acorda Therapeutics' performance against key rivals in the prescription pharmaceutical sector
- See how, following Zanaflex's patent expiry, Acorda will become increasingly dependent on Ampyra's sales
