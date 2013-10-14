Acorn & Summit Guest House - An All Round Inn with the Best Amenities

Roodepoort, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Roodepoort, South Africa (September 28, 2013) --- Acorn & Summit Guest House is a luxurious and comfortable accommodation located in Florida Glen, Roodeport, South Africa. The guesthouse is unique and customer friendly with an array of facilities including the uncommon conference summit service. The Acorn & Summit Guest House has developed and grown into becoming a capacious three star accommodation and has extended their customer service to ‘Acorn Slimming Beauty’.



The main benefits of Acorn & Summit Guest House include:-

- Friendly, approachable service

- Spacious three star accommodation

- Comfort, privacy and secure parking zones

- Expansive Conference rooms with Hi-Tech equipment

- Acorn Slimming Beauty- Spa and wellness center

- Sparkling pool to unwind

- Luxury Shuttle Service at your leisure

- Splendid dinner at the accredited restaurant



The Acorn & Summit Guest House has extensive experience in the Holistic and Medical Field, and they wanted to extend this proficiency to their guests and that’s how Acorn Slimming Beauty came into existence. It is now operating from the guesthouse and offers a range of services like Long-term dietary advice and maintenance plan and Holistic Massage and Treatments.



The guesthouse is only 11 kms away from the newly build soccer stadium in Soweto called the ‘Soccer City’. Since the past four years, it has expanded from a small guesthouse to a capacious thirty rooms in two sizes- double and single rooms, which are well equipped.



“Great stay as always when I am in SA.” “It is clean, quiet, friendly staff and well maintained.” “We received friendly, relaxed and excellent service. It was a great experience!” - Says P Moji, Dr Mulongo, Genevieve (contended Acorn & Summit Guest House’s guests).



About Acorn & Summit House

Acorn & Summit Guest House offers absolute value for money for business and leisure purposes. The guesthouse is even planning to launch a Coffee Shop on the premises that will make available light meals, imported coffees, and cakes to the guests. They will always strive to bring great service to their customers, so next time whenever you are in South Africa, you know where to go.



Media Contact:

Phillip Basson

Tel No +27837778773

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/acorn.summitguesthouse

Google + link: https://plus.google.com/113563364818400000513/about?gl=za&hl=en

Youtube Video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOAWY2Hjmkk

acorn@iburst.co.za

http://www.acornsummitguesthouse.co.za/



Acorn &Summit Guest House

10 Tugela Avenue

Florida Glen

Roodepoort

South Africa

1709



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