Acoustic Camera Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : Sorama, Norsonic AS, Microflown Technologies

Key Players in This Report Include,

gfai tech GmbH (Germany), BRÜEL & KJÆR (Denmark), CAE Software and Systems GmbH (Germany), Siemens PLM Software (United States), Signal Interface Group (United States), Norsonic AS (Norway), Sorama (Netherlands), Ziegler-Instruments GmbH (Germany) and Microflown Technologies (The Netherlands)



Brief Summary of Acoustic Camera:

The global Acoustic camera market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the rise in the automation process. Acoustic Camera was the first commercially viable system to localize acoustic emissions. An acoustic camera is an imaging tool that is generally used to locate sound sources and to characterize them. It is mainly used for real-time noise source identification, it is a versatile tool used mainly designed for automotive as well as aerospace industries. It is a lightweight, modular and flexible system used to detect, locate, identify, and categorize the sound source. Adoption of artificial intelligence & machine learning and stringent regulation against noise pollution drive the acoustic camera market. Therefore, the acoustic camera market is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years. For instance, CAE Systems provides SoundCam that offers various benefits such as leakage detection, BSR noise of Dashboard, and sound of a coffee machine. According to AMA, the Global Acoustic Camera market is expected to see growth rate of 4.19% and may see market size of USD250.0 Million by 2025.



Market Trend

- Growing Automotive Industry Across the World

- Emerging New Technologies in Automotive



Market Drivers

- Raising Awareness about Noise Pollution

- Growing Automated Production Process



Opportunities

- Growing Adoption of Acoustics in Entertainment Venues

- Introduction of Audio and Video Combined Microphone and Camera Array Technology



Restraints

- High Manufacturing Cost associated with Acoustic Camera System



Challenges

- Increasing Requirement for High Computational Power



The Global Acoustic Camera Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Application (Noise Source Identification, Leakage Detection, Others), Measurement Type (Far Field, Near Field), Industry Vertical (Infrastructure, Automotive, Industrial, Electronics & Appliance, Aerospace, Energy & Power, Education & Research), Array Type (2D Array, 3D Array)



Regions Covered in the Acoustic Camera Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



