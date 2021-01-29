Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Acoustic insulation is used in buildings to soundproof the walls for high-level soundproofing. The growing demand for acoustic insulations in both residential, as well as commercial buildings is the leading factor driving the market growth. The global acoustic insulation market size is forecast to reach a value of USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.



Key participants include Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain, 3M, BASF SE, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International, Owens Corning, Armacell International, Fletcher Insulation, and Johns Manville, among others.'



Market Drivers



The market is observing high demand due to the growing applications in building & construction, manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive. Furthermore, strict legislative regulations pertaining to noise pollution drive the market growth. The growth of demand in the automotive sector is purely to give better and quiet driving experience to the customers. The residential as well as commercial buildings are laying stress on the soundproofing which will further boost the market growth.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass Wool

Rock Wool

Foamed Plastics

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building & Construction

Transportation

Manufacturing

Others



Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019 due to fuelled by supportive government policies associated with noise control. Moreover, increasing demand for acoustic materials for commercial applications is driving market growth.



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific region is forecast to dominate the market, owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization which has resulted in the growth of construction projects in the region. The uncontrolled population of the countries like India and China is a major driving factor for the high demand for acoustic insulation in the region. Furthermore, the high growth of the automotive sector will further fuel the growth of the regional market. Europe is expected to follow the Asia Pacific region due to the growing government support and the increasing demand for the acoustic materials for construction in the region.



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



