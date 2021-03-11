Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global acoustic insulation market is projected to be worth USD 19.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The acoustic insulation market is observing high growth attributed to the growing demand for acoustic insulation in buildings. The introduction of innovative construction technologies, the presence of various sound sources such as modern-day high decibel audio systems in residences, and growing awareness of noise pollution in the society contribute to the development of acoustic insulation design. And hence drive the market demand. In commercial buildings where prioritization is on customer satisfaction, increased noise pollution can lead to a bad reputation among prospects and more complaints by the existing occupants. Acoustic insulation assists in reducing loud noise, enhance privacy, and lead to more pleasant environments.



Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Knauf Insulation introduced innovative Acoustic Batt insulation to cater to the demand for a soundproof insulation slab intended for the South African market. An Acoustic Batt insulation is highly effective insulation developed for application in intermediate floors and internal partition walls for noise transmission reduction.

Mineral wool has exceptional sound absorption features as it has an open structure allowing sound to be trapped between its strands and transforming it into heat energy.

Steel, in terms of structure and performance, is among the most suitable material for acoustic insulation. However, the material being cost-prohibitive is less popular among consumers.

According to a study, it is anticipated that about 20.0% of the population in the European Union or about 80 million individuals reside in unacceptable noise conditions.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019 due to fuelled by supportive government policies associated with noise control. Moreover, increasing demand for acoustic materials for commercial applications is driving market growth.

Key participants include Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain, 3M, BASF SE, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International, Owens Corning, Armacell International, Fletcher Insulation, and Johns Manville, among others.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass Wool

Rock Wool

Foamed Plastics

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building & Construction

Transportation

Manufacturing

Others



Acoustic Insulation Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



