Acoustic insulation, also known as soundproofing insulation, is defined as the ability of the insulation material to reduce the sound pressure with respect to a specified sound source and receptor. It is used to absorb or reflect sounds to achieve acoustic comfort, which, in turn, reduces noise pollution and provides a safer work environment in areas where noise can cause serious damage or disturbance. There are many other applications of acoustic insulation materials like they are used as hood liners, sun visors, engine covers, firewalls and transmission tunnels in cars and other automotive vehicles. The global acoustic insulation market is ascertained to reach USD 19.83 Billion by 2027 from USD 12.49 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Union Foam SpA, Dow Chemical Company, Insumate Ltd, Kingspan Group, Hutchinson.



Market Driver:



The transportation industry is a key factor driving the market growth of acoustic insulation. The industry uses acoustic insulation for soundproofing against sound systems installed, engines, and other machinery sounds and external noise. The rise in industrialization and growing urbanization, which adds to the noise pollution, is expected to fuel the market growth in coming years. The increase in health consciousness among people is also a contributing factor for the growth of this market. Acoustic insulation materials, such as glass wool and stone wool, are widely used by different industry players to decrease the ill effects of noise pollution among workers.



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Acoustic Insulation market based on type, material type, applications, end-use and region:



Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Blankets & Batt

Gypsum Panels

Acoustic Panels

Viscoelastic products

Others



Material Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Glass wool

Rock wool

Foam Plastic

Others



Applications (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Residency

Video conferencing

Home Theatre

Recording Studios

Others



End-Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Transportation

Manufacturing & Processing

Building & Construction

Industrial Use

Others



Regional landscape:



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the global acoustic insulation market during the forecast period driven by the emerging transportation, building, and construction industries in developing economies, such as China and India.



