Acoustic Insulation Market Trends, Business Insights and Forecast to 2026

Acoustic insulation simply can be stated as soundproofing and is defined as the ability of the insulation material to reduce the sound pressure with respect to a specified sound source and receptor. It is mainly used for limiting or absorbing sound for the comfort of receptors. The growing demand of acoustic insulation is due to rising health issue associated with noise pollution and rising demand from emerging economies.



Elastomeric foam is estimated to be the fastest growing form in the overall Acoustic Insulation market during forecast period.

Elastomeric foam is estimated to be fastest growing type segment during the forecast period. elastomeric foam insulation is rubber composed of a closed-cell structure available in factorymade tubes, sheets, or rolls. The outside edge consists of a smooth surface or "skin" which serves as a built-in vapor retarder. Due to elastomeric foam's flexible nature, its less vulnerable to cracks, breakage, and material loss in comparison to rigid insulation options like cellular glass, polyiso and phenolic foam. It is also fiber-free and low-VOC for chemical emissions. It's also referred to as closed-cell elastomeric foam insulation, flexible elastomeric cellular insulation, unicellular insulation, cellular elastomeric insulation, anti-sweat, refrigerant insulation, plumbing pipe insulation, refrigerant pipe insulation, HVAC pipe insulation and rubber insulation.Nitrile, also referred to as Buna-N or NBR (nitrile-butadiene rubber) rubber polymer. It's a copolymer madefrom a mixture of acrylonitrile and butadiene molecules. acrylonitrile is a cyanide, it doesn't hack into ions once dissolved in water, which provides the sort of cyanide used as poison its deadly characteristics. Instead, the material's molecules dissolve without ending, rendering it harmless. It is used in building construction and pipe insulation.



EPDM rubber is usually blended with other materials and is usually utilized in areas requiring higher performance physical properties with reference to heat, ozone, and weather resistance more widely utilized in the automotive industry to satisfy worldwide material standards in new and existing application. It is used in automotive industry in doors and windows. Chloroprene foam is the most flameproof foam among all kinds. It can be used easily in hydraulic structures but their most efficient usage is in sports equipment and medical braces and pads Its advantages are self-extinguishing, weather, water and chemicals resistant, easily affordable. Due to its self-extinguishing property chloroprene a popular material for window profiles, construction elements, cladding and cable sheathing.



Building structure is the largest end-use industry of the acoustic insulation market in terms of value.

Building and construction is one of the key end-use industries in the acoustic insulation market that accounted for a 44.8% share, in terms of value, in 2020 Acoustic insulation provides noise reduction in commercial and residential buildings. The commercial building segment is a major consumer of acoustic insulation. It is mainly used in auditoriums, classrooms, media labs, conference halls, lounges and bars, recording studios, disco party halls, multipurpose halls, ceiling and wall tiles for homes and offices, gymnasium halls, banquets and resorts, airports, and others. The introduction of new building technologies, the introduction of new powerful sound sources in the homes, and the increased awareness of noise in the society have all contributed to the development of sound insulation demand. In recent years this has led to an increase of the minimum requirements for sound insulation in many countries. There are various types of building insulations available in the market such as glass wool, stone wool, plastic foams, and other insulating materials, which are made from fiberglass, synthetic mineral, metal oxides, and volcanic glass, the specification of the material determines the area of application of the product. These insulating materials have different temperature ranges, density, water resistance, durability, compressive strength, and sound transmission classification, which determines the area and industries where these products can be used. The demand for these materials has increased, due to their low thermal conductivity, energy saving ability, sound control, reduction in greenhouse gas emission, and low cost.



Europe region leads the acoustic insulation market in terms of value

Europe has the largest share for the global acoustic insulation market in 2020. The region has a strong industrial base in developed economies such as the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Germany among others. The increasing necessity of sound proofing in industries of these countries are driving the demand for acoustic insulation market in Europe. The energy transition in the region along with increasing emphasis on sound isolation is becoming increasingly important. The insufficiency in soundproofing is considered a defect that decreases the value of the property in accordance with Article 1490 cc. These factors have made Europe a major market for acoustic insulation



The key players in this market are Saint Gobain (France), Knauf Insulation (US), Armacell International (Germany), Soprema (France), Rockwool International (Denmark), Huntsman (US), Owens Corning (US), Kingspan Group (Ireland), BASF SE (Germany), and Johns Manville (US).