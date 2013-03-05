Acquired Orphan Blood Diseases Therapeutics Market to 2019 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Acquired Orphan Blood Diseases Therapeutics Market to 2019 - Search for Disease Modifying Drugs Central to Unlocking Premium Pricing Potential. The report provides insights into the up-and-coming trends of a portion of the acquired orphan blood disorder pharmaceutical market by examining Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), Myelofibrosis (MF), Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) and Polycythemia Vera (PV) in seven major markets: the US, the top five European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) and Japan.



The report includes market forecasts to 2019, detailed pipeline analysis, in-depth profiling of major products and details of recent industry deals.



The MF market will be the fastest growing of the five markets during the forecast period, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34% and reaching a total market size of $1.1bn in 2019. MDS represents the largest market, expected to reach $2.2bn by 2019.



Scope



- Current and future treatment trends for three rare diseases

- Market forecasts for five rare diseases across seven major markets

- Analysis of the developmental pipelines for five rare diseases

- Information on recent industry deals



