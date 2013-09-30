Acro Media Inc. Launches Awareness Campaign for the Emphasis of Effective Web Design

Kelowna, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Marketing campaigns in recent history reached their target audiences through television, radio, newspapers and magazines; however, due to current advances in technology, these avenues are becoming increasingly ineffective. Statistics indicate 90 percent of the viewing public omit television commercials. Customized programming options have all but eliminated radio as a viable marketing route. Magazines, newspapers and other physical publications are steadily giving way to their digital counterparts.



In light of these facts, the necessity of internet marketing has become increasingly prominent for businesses across the globe. Having foreseen this trend long before the general public became aware of its development, Acro Media Inc. has been steadily modifying their strategies for Internet Marketing Vancouver. In realizing the growing need for businesses to improve their online presence, the company has launched a campaign to make business owners aware of the importance of effective Web Design Vancouver.



Shae Inglis of Acro Media Inc. explained, "The majority of business owners basically face the same issues when trying to succeed in today’s market. They get little or no results with their current marketing techniques or they are forced to spend all their profit to achieve positive results. This can stem from a number of causes, ranging from attempting to do their own web design and marketing to choosing an inexperienced or poorly managed design firm. At Acro Media, we provide all the web design and SEO services business owners need to succeed and strive to form an effective partnership with our clients, in order to provide them with the best results possible."



According to Inglis, many business owners know very little about SEO and effective modern marketing. Experts indicate ranking among the first page of search engine results is vital, as only 10 percent of viewers venture beyond that first page. Eye catching graphics, relevant content and user friendly features are all factors in bringing in traffic and acquiring and maintaining a loyal customer base. Inglis also mentioned current trends include blogging and social media, as well as numerous links for transitioning between various websites.



Inglis concluded, "We provide our clients with search engine and social media marketing, custom web design, link building, display and pay per click advertising, vital social media exposure and link building, XML sitemaps and all the tools necessary for clients to maximize their virtual presence. We offer content management system installation, ongoing marketing campaigns, retained service agreements, and ongoing maintenance and support. Potential clients are welcomed to visit us online or come to our Vancouver or Kelowna Web Design firms to speak with one of our experts."



About Acro Media Inc.

Having been in business for more than 14 years, Acro Media Inc. offers solutions in web design and internet marketing. They take pride in keeping up with the latest marketing and SEO trends to constantly provide their clients with the most effective strategies to increase their online presence and reputation. The company offers customized services to meet the needs of each of their clients.