Acro Media Updates, Tweets, Friends, Blogs and Likes for Customers Who Hate to Do It

Kelowna, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- According to a recent statistic released, companies that blog get 55% more web traffic. Granted, more web traffic is not the only goal, Shae Inglis, spokesperson for Acro Media, a Vancouver Internet Marketing firm said, but, it's a good start.



Explains Shae Inglis, "Every company knows they should be Facebooking, blogging, Tweeting, Pinning, liking, commenting, following and posting. Sadly this alone isn’t enough, social media needs to be part of your overall online marketing strategy. But where do you start? And where do you find the time? These are the timeless questions many business owners, small and big are asking themselves, and why many are making consultation appointments with us these days. Most companies don't have the time, inclination or staff to do these things. Most people in charge of their websites would rather get a root canal than have to update their web content. For those of you who hoped social media was a temporary fad, guess again. Google now gives valuable positioning credit to companies with social buzz. That's where companies like ours step in and help out."



Many business owners feel overwhelmed by the thought of running corporate social media campaigns says Shae Inglis. They additionally feel like their own efforts at social media posts are lacking and they feel frustrated with trying to generate followers online. "While Facebook and Twitter are fun efforts for the users, they're big business for corporate entities. It takes a strategy and a plan to do it right. Online success doesn't come by accident. It's something you plan to happen." Shae Inglis continues, advocating the use of an marketing and web design firm to get the results a business needs. "Don't just close your eyes and hope for the best. You’re committed to conquering your online challenges. But is the agency equally committed? If an agency is talking more than 70% of the time, they’re likely more focused on selling you on features and benefits than on learning how to help you. Good companies address your challenges and desires. You should be asked “What issues do you currently face online?” and “What do you hope to achieve this year?” They should be listening to your replies and planning a customized plan specifically for you based on your responses."



About Acro Media

In business for over 14 years, Acromedia.ca wants to earn the trust of their customers through their ability to understand in details in the current issues customers are facing and the business goals they've set out to achieve. Their care and commitment to potential clients should be apparent in the services and solutions presented. These will address the client's online business goals and objectives, whether through strategic planning, creative web design, online marketing or ongoing services.