Acromegaly Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014 by MarketReseachReport.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Acromegaly Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014



Clinical trial report, Acromegaly Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2014" provides data on the Acromegaly clinical trial scenario. This report provides elemental information and data relating to the clinical trials on Acromegaly. It includes an overview of the trial numbers and their recruitment status as per the site of trial conduction across the globe. The databook offers a preliminary coverage of disease clinical trials by their phase, trial status, prominence of the sponsors and also provides briefing pertaining to the number of trials for the key drugs for treating Acromegaly. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.



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Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- Data on the number of clinical trials conducted in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa and Asia-pacific and top five national contributions in each, along with the clinical trial scenario in BRIC nations

- Clinical trial (complete and in progress) data by phase, trial status, subjects recruited and sponsor type

- Listings of discontinued trials (suspended, withdrawn and terminated)



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Reasons to buy



- Understand the dynamics of a particular indication in a condensed manner

- Abridged view of the performance of the trials in terms of their status, recruitment, location, sponsor type and many more

- Obtain discontinued trial listing for trials across the globe

- Espy the commercial landscape of the major Universities / Institutes / Hospitals or Companies



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Table of Contents 2

List of Tables 4

List of Figures 5

Introduction 6

Acromegaly 6

Report Guidance 6

Clinical Trials by Region 7

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country 8

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific 10

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe 11

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America 12

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa 13

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America 14

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Acromegaly to Metabolic Disorders Clinical Trials 15

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries 16

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status 17

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Acromegaly to Metabolic Disorders Clinical Trials 18

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries 19

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status 20

Clinical Trials by Phase 21

In Progress Trials by Phase 22

Clinical Trials by Trial Status 23

Clinical Trials by End Point Status 24

Unaccomplished Trials of Acromegaly 25

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time 27

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type 28

Prominent Sponsors 29



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