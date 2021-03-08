New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The global Acrylamide market is forecast to reach USD 5.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acrylamide is a compound prepared by the hydrolysis of acrylonitrile. It is also produced while cooking foods containing carbohydrates. The compound is also highly absorbent, which makes it ideal for application in baby diapers.



The acrylamide market is expected to gain significant importance with municipal wastewater treatment applications encouraging the consumption of the product. It is used in a wide variety of industrial wastewater treatment processes that employ breweries, paper, pharmaceuticals, leather, textiles, electroplating, and petrochemical. Moreover, it also plays a crucial role in playing a solid-liquid separator in municipal wastewater treatments for treating sewage. The primary factor driving the market are increased consumer awareness towards health and inclusion of a healthy diet in daily food. Moreover, the growth in the food and bakery industry is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The growing food and bakery industry is anticipated to propel the demand of the market.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Acrylamide market and profiled in the report are:



Kemira, Rudong Natian, BASF SE, Ashland Inc., INEOS, SNF, Beijing Hengju, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals, and National Aluminium Company Limited, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Acrylamide Water Solution

Acrylamide Crystals



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Enhanced Oil Recovery

Pulp and Paper Manufacturing

Flocculent

Thickener

Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Water Treatment

Oil and Gas

Cosmetics

Food Packaging

Pulp and Paper

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Acrylamide Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Acrylamide Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Acrylamide market and its competitive landscape.



