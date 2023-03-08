Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2023 -- Overview:



Acrylamide is a chemical compound that is widely used in various industrial applications. It is produced by the reaction of acrylonitrile and water, and it can be used to manufacture polymers, flocculants, and other chemicals. Acrylamide is also used in the production of paper, textiles, and plastics. However, one of the major uses of acrylamide is in the production of food products such as potato chips, French fries, and other fried and baked goods.



Market Growth and Future Apprehension:



The most recent USD Analytics research report, global "Acrylamide Market" will expand at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.



Download Sample Report @ https://www.usdanalytics.com/sample-request/235



Market Drivers:



One of the major factors driving the growth of the acrylamide market is the increasing demand for processed foods. Processed foods such as potato chips, French fries, and other fried and baked goods are some of the major sources of acrylamide in the diet. The demand for these types of foods is increasing due to the changing lifestyles and dietary habits of people around the world. As a result, the demand for acrylamide is also increasing.



Another factor driving the growth of the acrylamide market is the increasing use of acrylamide in the water treatment industry. Acrylamide is used in the production of flocculants, which are used to purify water in the treatment process. The demand for clean and safe drinking water is increasing, especially in developing countries, which is driving the growth of the water treatment industry. This, in turn, is driving the demand for acrylamide.



Market Opportunities:



-Growing demand for processed food:

The demand for processed food is increasing due to changing lifestyles and dietary habits. Acrylamide is commonly used in the production of processed food products such as potato chips, French fries, and other baked goods. This trend is expected to continue, providing an opportunity for the acrylamide market to grow.

-Increase in oil and gas exploration:

The use of acrylamide in oil and gas drilling fluids is expected to increase due to the growing demand for oil and gas. The increasing number of deep-water and shale gas drilling projects provides an opportunity for the acrylamide market to grow.

-Growing demand for clean water:

Acrylamide is used in the production of flocculants, which are used to purify water in the treatment process. The demand for clean and safe drinking water is increasing, especially in developing countries. This presents an opportunity for the acrylamide market to grow.



Market Challenges:

-Potential health risks:

Acrylamide has been classified as a probable human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). This has raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with its use in food products. As a result, many food manufacturers are taking steps to reduce the levels of acrylamide in their products, which could reduce the demand for acrylamide.

-Stringent regulations:

The use of acrylamide in food products is subject to regulation by the European Union and other regulatory bodies. The EU has set limits on the amount of acrylamide that can be present in food products. Compliance with these regulations can be challenging for manufacturers and may increase costs.



Avail Discount @ https://www.usdanalytics.com/discount-request/235



Segmentation Analysis:

The global Acrylamide Market can be segmented based on type, application



By Type:

- Cationic

- Anionic

- Non-ionic



By Application:

- Water Treatment

- Oil&Gas

- Paper Making

- Others



Competitive Landscape:

Some of major companies propel to the Acrylamide Market include

- Ashlad Inc.

- BASE SE

- Black Rose Chemicals

- Envitech

- Chemical Specialties Pvt. Ltd

- Kemira

- Shuiheng Chemicals

- SINOPEC

- SNF Group

- Anhui Tianrun Chemicals Co. Ltd

- Xiatao Polymer Co.Ltd

- Chinafloc



Browse Full Report @ https://www.usdanalytics.com/industry-reports/acrylamide-market



Regional Analysis:

Due to rising industrialisation, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for polyacrylamide, driving demand for polyacrylamide in water treatment applications. The existence of several pharmaceutical and chemical firms in China will enhance demand for water treatment chemicals, hence expanding the polyacrylamide market. In North America, severe laws governing the disposal of industrial effluent will increase demand for polyacrylamide. Increasing expenditures in water purification and recycling technologies will drive the polyacrylamide industry in Europe.



About us:



USD Analytics is a leading information and analytics provider for customers across industries worldwide. Our high quality research publications, connected market intelligence databases, and consulting services support end-to-end support our customer research needs. Our diverse team of experts deliver practical results for clients across Asia, Oceania, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, North America and Latin American markets.