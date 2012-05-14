Acrylic Acid Industry Outlook in Mexico to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share and Price Trends

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Acrylic Acid Industry Outlook in Mexico to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Mexico Acrylic Acid industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Acrylic Acid industry in Mexico. The report covers Mexico Acrylic Acid plants and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents Acrylic Acid demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Acrylic Acid producers in Mexico. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Mexico Acrylic Acid industry including all the major parameters.



Scope



- Acrylic Acid industry supply scenario in Mexico from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology

- Information of all active and planned Acrylic Acid plants in Mexico with capacity forecasts to 2016

- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details

- Acrylic Acid industry market dynamics in Mexico from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Acrylic Acid plants

- Company shares of key Acrylic Acid producers in the country



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Acrylic Acid industry in Mexico

- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the Acrylic Acid industry in Mexico

- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Acrylic Acid industry in Mexico

- Understand the market positioning of Acrylic Acid producers in Mexico

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Mexico



Companies Mentioned



The Dow Chemical Company



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67254/acrylic-acid-industry-outlook-in-mexico-to-2016-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants.html