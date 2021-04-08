New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- The global Acrylic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 20.19 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand in the personal care market for superabsorbent polymers is expected to fuel growth over the projected period. Expanding use is also likely to shape the market in the manufacturing of surfactants, surface coatings, and adhesives & sealants. The rising demand for glacial acrylic acid (GAA) in the manufacture of superabsorbent polymers (SAP) is projected to be a primary factor to escalate the market growth. Increasing SAP reach in niche segments involving adult incontinence, water treatment additives, and radiation treated coatings is anticipated to play an important role in the market growth in emerging economies in the Asia Pacific and Central & South America.



The report draws a profound focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Acrylic Acid market and its important segments and sub-segments. The report evaluates the aftereffects of the pandemic on the global economic scenario, as well as this particular business sphere. It further takes into account the key market-influencing parameters, delivering a detailed future impact assessment. The Acrylic Acid market has been devastated by the pandemic, culminating in drastic changes to the market dynamics and demand trends. Moreover, financial hindrances caused by the pandemic have delayed the progress of the business sector and disrupted the global supply chains.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report:



Formosa Plastics Co., Jiangsu Jurong Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Chemical, Shenyang Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Dow Chemical Co., CNPC, BASF, and Arkema among others.



Market Segmentation:



Product Type Outlook:



· Acrylate Esters



· Glacial Acrylic Acid



· Others



Application Outlook:



· Surfactants



· Organic Chemicals



· Adhesives & Sealants



· Textiles



· Water Treatment



· Personal Care Products



· Others



Major Report Covered in the Report:



· North America (U.S., Canada)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Overview:



The global Acrylic Acid market is dominated by a slew of domestic and international manufacturers. These market players look forward to implementing a wide range of innovative business expansion strategies, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), and joint ventures. Such initiatives are aimed at expanding their product portfolios and strengthening its global market foothold. The key market contenders control a major portion of this business sector. Moreover, several factors, including technological innovation, optimized production capacity, cost analysis, and extensive supply chain, influence the competition in this market.



Major Highlights of the Global Acrylic Acid Market Report:



The study analyzes the various manufacturing processes of the products offered by this industry, alongside determining their respective market shares and contribution to the overall business development.



It offers critical insights related to the production capacity, estimated growth, and revenues amassed by each regional segment over the projected timeframe.



The report encompasses crucial information, for instance, product pricing patterns, total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate of each product and application type.



The report further emphasizes the product portfolios of each of these companies and the respective specifications and applications of these products.



Production capacity, manufacturing costs, gross margins, pricing models, and revenue shares of these companies have also been discussed at the end of this report.



The following timeline is considered for market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2027



Forecast Years: 2020-2027



