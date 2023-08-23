Acrylic Emulsion Market Worth $16.6 Billion by 2028 : Growing at a CAGR of 7.6%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2023 -- The report "Acrylic Emulsion Market by Type (Pure Acrylic Emulsion, Polymer & Co-polymer Acrylic Emulsion), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Construction Additives, Paper Coating), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% from USD 11.5 billion in 2023.



The acrylic emulsion market is mainly driven by the growing automotive industry in Asia Pacific .. Moreover, it is also driven by increasing growth in emerging markets.



"Paints & coatings segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Acrylic emulsions are a cornerstone in the paints and coatings sector. Formulated from acrylic polymers, these emulsions offer a versatile solution that elevates coating performance. With attributes such as strong adhesion, longevity, and color retention, they yield coatings that retain vibrancy even under challenging conditions. Furthermore, acrylic emulsions exhibit remarkable flexibility and resistance to cracking, ensuring the durability of coated surfaces over time. Their adaptability to various substrates and the ability to incorporate additives for specialized properties make them a favored choice among coating manufacturers.



"Polymer & co-polymer is projected to be the fastest growing type in the acrylic emulsion market, in terms of value."

Polymer and co-polymer acrylic emulsions represent two fundamental categories within the acrylic emulsion market. Polymer acrylic emulsions are derived from single acrylic monomers, resulting in coatings and products with specific performance attributes. On the other hand, co-polymer acrylic emulsions are created by blending multiple monomers, enabling customization of properties for diverse applications. These categories offer a spectrum of choices, allowing industries like paints, coatings, adhesives, and textiles to select emulsions that precisely meet their requirements, fostering innovation, durability, and tailored solutions.



"Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for acrylic emulsion during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume."

The markets of Asia Pacific are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, and China are investing in various industrial developments that are driving the acrylic emulsion market..The Asia Pacific region has a large population and a growing middle class, leading to increased consumer purchasing power and demand for automobiles. As the demand for vehicles rises, so does the need for acrylic emulsion in various applications. This strong consumer base and growing vehicle ownership contribute to the robust market potential for acrylic emulsion in the region.



New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the acrylic emulsion market include BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Arkema S.A. (France), Synthomer PLC (UK), Celanese Corporation (US), Avery Dennison (US), Covestro AG (Germany), DIC Group (Japan), Henkel (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Mallard Creek Polymers (US) Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan) and The Lubrizol Corporation (US).