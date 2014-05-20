Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Acrylic Resins Market by Raw Material (Acrylates, Methacrylates, Hybrids and Others), by Solvency, by Property (Thermoplastics and Thermosetting) & by Application (Paints & Coatings, Construction, Industrial & Commercial, Paper & Paperboard, Textiles & Fibers & Adhesives) – Global Trends & Forecast to 2019”report to its research database.



Acrylic resins are thermoplastics or thermosetting plastics, derived from acrylic acids. They are used in various applications from paints and coatings, glass sheets, tail lights, signboards, to adhesives. It is considered as a good substitute for glass due to its hardness. Poly methyl methacrylate (PMMA) is one of the most widely used polymers of acrylics.



The report analyzes the global acrylic resin market trends and forecasts till 2019. The market size estimations have been provided in terms of market volume (Kilo Tons) and market value ($Million). The report also identifies the prominent players and provides analysis for each player in terms of company overview, financials, products and services offered, recent developments, and company strategy.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/acrylic-resins-market-by-raw-material-acrylates-methacrylates-hybrids-and-others-by-solvency-by-property-thermoplastics-and-thermosetting-by-application-paints-coatings-construction-ind-market-report.html .



The acrylic resin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, by volume and 4.4%, by value, from 2014 to 2019. The lacrylic resin market is expected to reach ~6,676.7 Kilotons, by volume and ~$1,597.3 Million by 2019. Methacrylates dominated the market in terms of volume at~2,828.2 Kilo Tons in 2013, followed by acrylates, which was ~1,681.4 Kilo Tons for the same year. However, it is expected that the CAGR for hybrid acrylics, which represent ~9.8% of the market in 2013, will be higher from 2014 to 2019, in comparison to methacrylates and acrylates.



The market is largely driven by the paints and coatings industry, constructions industry & industrial and commercial applications industry.



Due to new investments and projects coming up in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, especially in China, India and Brazil, the emerging geographies are expected to register maximum growth. All these factors will continue to drive the demand for the acrylic resin industry.



Order a Purchase copy this report @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=172322 .



Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Key Take-Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Market At A Glance

1.3.1 Market At A Glance, By Raw Material, Solvency, and Properties

1.3.2 By Application

1.3.3 By Geography

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Research Methodology & Assumptions

1.5.1 Key Data Points Taken From Secondary Sources

1.5.2 Key Data Points Taken From Primary Sources

1.5.3 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Industry Snapshot

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Acrylic Resin Market Share, By Type & Application, 2013

3.2 Acrylic Resin Market Trend & Forecast, By Geography

3.3 Acrylic Resin Market Attractiveness

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Raw Material

4.3 Value Chain

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.2 Restraints

4.4.3 Opportunities

4.4.4 Burning Issue

4.5 Winning Imperative

4.6 Antimicrobial Coatings: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Assessment, By Type

5.1 Acrylic Resins Market Segmentation, By Type

5.2 Acrylic Resins Market Segmentation, By Type

5.2.1 Acrylic Resins, By Raw Material

5.2.2 Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Raw Material

5.2.3 Methacrylate Market Size, By Chemistry

5.2.4 Acrylate Market Size, By Chemistry

5.2.5 Hybrid Market Size, By Chemistry

5.2.6 Methacrylate Market Size, By Geography

5.2.7 Acrylate Market Size, By Geography

5.2.8 Hybrid Market Size, By Geography

5.2.9 Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Solvency

5.2.10 Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Property

5.3 Thermoplastic and Thermosetting Comparison

5.4 Bio-Based Acrylic Resins

6 Market Assessment, By Application

6.1 Acrylic Resins Market, By Application

6.1.1 Acrylic Resins Market, By Application

6.1.2 Acrylic Resins Market in Paints and Coatings Application, By Size

6.1.3 Acrylic Resins Market Size in Construction Application

6.1.4 Acrylic Resins Market Size in Industrial and Commercial Application

6.1.5 Acrylic Resins Market Size in Paper and Paperboard Application

6.1.6 Acrylic Resins Market Size in Textile and Fibers Application

6.1.7 Acrylic Resins Market Size in Plastics Market Application

6.1.8 Acrylic Resins Market Size in Adhesives Market Application

7 Market Assessment, By Geography

7.1 Acrylic Resins Market Segmentation, By Geography

7.2 Acrylic Resins Market

7.2.1 Acrylic Resins Market Share Analysis, By Geography

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Country

7.3.2 North America: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.3.3 North America: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Application

7.3.4 U.S.: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.3.5 Mexico: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.3.6 Canada: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Country

7.4.2 Europe: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.4.3 Europe: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Application

7.4.4 Germany: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.4.5 U.K.: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.4.6 France: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.4.7 Italy: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.4.8 Scandinavia: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.4.9 Eastern Europe: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.5 Asia-Pacific

7.5.1 Asia-Pacific: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Country

7.5.2 Asia-Pacific: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Application

7.5.4 China: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.5.5 India: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.5.6 Japan: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.5.7 South Korea: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.6 ROW

7.6.1 ROW: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Country

7.6.2 ROW: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.6.3 ROW: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Application

7.6.4 The Middle East & Africa: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

7.6.5 Brazil: Acrylic Resins Market Size, By Type

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Major Developments in Acrylic Resins Market, By Approach

8.3 Major Developments in Acrylic Resins Market, By Company

8.4 Major Developments in Acrylic Resins Market, By Geography

9 Company Profiles

9.1 BASF SE

9.2 Dow Chemical Co.

9.3 Arkema S.A.

9.4 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

9.5 Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

9.6 Formosa Plastics Corporation

9.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

9.8 Dic Corporation

9.9 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

9.10 Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.



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