Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs) Capacity Additions to Propel Alpha-Methylstyrene (Ams) Consumption Through 2030

08/12/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Study Report and Techno Commercial Market Model



Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is a colourless organic chemical with an unpleasant odour. Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is formed as a co-product in the phenol production process. Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is commonly used in a variety of applications to improve product functionality, including acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), para-cumyl phenol, adhesives & coatings, waxes and others (including, tackifiers, antioxidants and intermediates).



As of 2019, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS). China, Japan, India & South Korea are the major consumers of Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) in this region. North America was the second-largest market followed by Western Europe. The demand for Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is expected to increase in Asia-Pacific owing to rising demand of ABS resins in automotive, electrical & electronics and other applications.



Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) is the largest end-use application for Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) at global level. The ABS industry is expected to witness capacity additions in the mid-term forecast on account of continued use in the automotive and electrical & electronics industry. For instance, Ineos, the world's largest ABS / styrenic polymers manufacturer is scheduled to add 600 kilotons in Eastern China by 2023.



In 2019, Mitsui Chemicals announced a new Alpha-methylstyrene production facility at its Singaporean subsidiary Mitsui Phenols Singapore Pte. Ltd. The new 20kilotons per year Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) unit is expected to come online by the end of 2020. Key players operational in the Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market are INEOS Group, Solvay SA, Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp, Domo Caproleuna, Kumho P&B Chemicals, SI Group Inc., Altivia Corp, PKN Orlen, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation and Others.



The global Covid-19 pandemic has changed the global industry landscape and assessing its impact remains a key question across a number of industry verticals. In Prismane Consulting's Alpha-methylstyrene market report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation of Alpha-methylstyrene across several applications and sub-applications. The report also provides a conservative, likely and Optimistic forecast scenarios across different application segments.



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review



- Demand Analysis

- Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Production Capacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country level

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



