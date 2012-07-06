Fast Market Research recommends "Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook in Poland to 2016 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook in Poland to 2016 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance provides an in-depth coverage of Poland ABS industry. The research presents ABS demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, and trade balance data. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Poland ABS industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- ABS industry market dynamics in Poland from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the ABS industry in Poland
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the ABS industry in Poland
