New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook in Taiwan to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook in Taiwan to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Taiwan ABS industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the ABS industry in Taiwan. The report covers Taiwan ABS plants and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents ABS demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major ABS producers in Taiwan. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Taiwan ABS industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- ABS industry supply scenario in Taiwan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned ABS plants in Taiwan with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details
- ABS industry market dynamics in Taiwan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming ABS plants
- Company shares of key ABS producers in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the ABS industry in Taiwan
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the ABS industry in Taiwan
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the ABS industry in Taiwan
- Understand the market positioning of ABS producers in Taiwan
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Taiwan
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Chi Mei Corporation,, Formosa Plastics Group,, Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation,, Taita Chemical Company, Limited,, Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd.,
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