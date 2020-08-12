Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Is Expected to Regain Its Growth Along with Resurgence in Demand from Automotive Industry During the Forecast Period

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has revised its Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Study Report and Market Model. This report forms a part of the Polymers & Plastic Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting and covers the impact of COVID 19 and the fluctuations in crude oil prices. All the existing capacities, plant wise operating rates and production has been included as a part of the study.



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene is a thermoplastic resin manufactured by co-polymerizing acrylonitrile, butadiene and styrene monomers. ABS copolymers exhibit better toughness; temperature stability and solvent resistance properties in comparison to high impact polystyrene. ABS is the largest volume engineering thermoplastic resin and is used in automotive, electrical & electronics, buildings & construction, consumer products and others. In automotive industry ABS is used in the manufacturing of dashboard components, pillar trims, instrument panels, seat backs, seat belts components, Door liners & handles, etc. In electrical & electronics industry ABS is used for electronic enclosures, computer keyboards, refrigerator liners, control panels, televisions & telephone handset, etc.



In terms of supply, Asia accounts for over 70% of the global production capacity owing to the growing use of ABS resins in the electrical & electronics and automotive industries. In 2019, Asia was the largest importer & exporter of ABS resins. Exports in the region are led by South Korea, China and Malaysia. The electrical & electronics and consumer appliances market in the Asia-Pacific region will continue to grow due to the rise in the consumer's disposable income. Asia remains the most attractive for ABS markets in the long-term forecast on the back of high growth markets including India, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, etc.



Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic and impending economic recession, the ABS market is estimated to witness a decline in terms of demand in 2020. Determining the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic remains a key question across different industry verticals. The global pandemic has altered the global industry landscape and has had a negative impact on the overall plastics markets. The Automotive industry is witnessing a downward trend in terms of demand due to the global economic slowdown. However, as per Prismane Consulting's estimates, a V-shaped recovery in demand is expected by the first quarter of 2021 with easing slowdown and nearing success of the Covid-19 vaccine.



Prismane Consulting's ABS Strategy Report, 2020 describes the ABS supply-demand, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- ABS Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- ABS Production Capacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



About Prismane Consulting



Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials. For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



