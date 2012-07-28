New Materials market report from GBI Research: "Acrylonitrile Global Market to 2020 - Household appliances and electronics sector to drive Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) growth, polymeric applications propel Polyacrylonitrile demand from Asia-Pacific"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2012 -- "Acrylonitrile Global Market to 2020 - Household appliances and electronics sector to drive Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) growth, polymeric applications propel Polyacrylonitrile demand from Asia-Pacific" is an in-depth report from GBI Research, which is focused on the demand side of the global acrylonitrile industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global acrylonitrile demand in the major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting acrylonitrile demand in various regions. Global acrylonitrile demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, price and competitive landscape, at both regional and country level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global acrylonitrile market, covering all the major parameters. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the acrylonitrile market for all major global regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.
- Demand and production volume forecasts for the acrylonitrile markets of all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Belgium, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
- Demand volume forecasts for the major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries.
- Pricing forecasts and analysis of the major countries and regions.
- Capacity share analysis of the key producers in all the major countries.
- The acrylonitrile import and export trends in all major countries.
- The acrylonitrile installed capacity, 2010-2016, in all major regions.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report is a useful tool for both industry professionals and beginners seeking to gain an understanding of the dynamics of the global acrylonitrile market. It will enable you to -
- Understand regional market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis.
- Understand the differing pricing dynamics between various regions and countries.
- Understand the drivers and resistors shaping your current and potential future markets.
- Identify key growth markets for your products from validated, country-level data and analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Asahi Kasei Corporation, BP p.l.c., China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Development Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Cytec Industries Inc., DSM N.V*, Formosa Plastics Group, INEOS Group Limited, LUKOIL Oil Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Petroleos Mexicanos, Reliance Industries Limited, Repsol YPF, S.A.*, Showa Denko K.K., Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Solutia Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd., Unigel S.A.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Global Market to 2020 - Growth of Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronics Sectors in Asia-Pacific Boosts Global Demand
- Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Global Market to 2020 - Demand for Solution-Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Increasing In-line with Uptake of High-Performance Tires
- Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Styrene Global Markets to 2020 - Substitution of Polystyrene by Polypropylene and Polyethylene Terephthalate to Impact Growth in Developed Regions
- North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Global ABS Industry - Growth Reliant on Chinese End Use Sectors
- North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants