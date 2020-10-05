ACSR Market Trends and Forecast by Leading Players (2020-2025): Nexans,Southwire Company, General Cable, Apar Industries,Hengtong Group

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- Aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR) is a type of high-capacity, high-strength stranded conductor typically used in overhead power lines. It is concentrically stranded conductor with one or more layers of hard drawn 1350-H19 aluminium wire on galvanized steel wire core. The core can be single wire or stranded depending on the size. Steel core wire is available in ACSR, ACSR/TW or ACSR/AW for corrosion protection. Additional corrosion protection is available through the application of grease to the core or infusion of the completed conductor with grease.



ACSR can be divided into three categories: ACSR type, ACSR/AW type and ACSR/TW type. ACSR/AW type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 39.34% in 2017, followed by ACSR type, account for 34.98% and ACSR/TW type account for 25.68%.



The consumption market share of global ACSR in Bare overhead transmission conductor use, Primary and secondary distribution conductor use, Messenger support use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 40.49%, 41.87%, 9.26% and 8.39% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 2 percent. This indicates that the segment of the ACSR in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the ACSR market has the most promising sales prospects in Primary and secondary distribution conductor use.



The latest market intelligence study on the ACSR Market applies the best of both primary and secondary research techniques to bring to light the growth rate of the ACSR Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2025. The comprehensive study covers hard to find facts about the market landscape as well as its growth prospects in the years to come. Most importantly, the research report includes vital statistics about the major vendors occupying a strong foothold in this industry. Besides this, in order to calculate the market share, the study takes a closer look at the selling price of the product across different regions.



Scope of the Report:

The researcher assessing the ACSR Market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 - 2025. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Nexans, Southwire Company, General Cable, Apar Industries, Hengtong Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, LS Cable, Tongda Cable, Hanhe Cable, Saudi Cable Company, K M Cables & Conductors, Other



The data shows that China is the biggest contributor to the ACSR revenue market, accounted for 52.48% of the total global market with a revenue of 1561.09 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 17.35% with a revenue of 516.03 million USD.



Nexans is the largest company in the global ACSR market, accounted for 4.86% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Southwire Company and Apar Industries, accounted for 4.09% and 3.52% of the revenue market share in 2017. The ACSR industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for only 26.67% of the revenue market.



Market Segment by Type, covers:

ACSR – Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

ACSR/AW – Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced

ACSR/TW – Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Bare overhead transmission conductor

Primary and secondary distribution conductor

Messenger support

Others



The study explores in details about the recent trend fast gaining momentum in the Cylinder Valves industry due to factors including but not limited to growing customer preference and a sudden rise in their spending capacity. Aspects attributed to the gross margin, profit, supply chain management and product value and their considerable impact on the development of the ACSR Market during the forecast period, 2020 - 2025 is carefully scrutinized during the research.



Estimating the potential size of the ACSR Market industry:

Industry experts conducting the study further estimate the potential of the ACSR Market industry. Such information is important for firms looking to launch an innovative service or product on the market. Industry experts have measured the total volume of the given market. Researchers have calculated the industry in terms of sales by the competitors and end-user – customers. Data on the entire size of the ACSR Market for a particular product or a service for the forecast period, 2020 to 2025 covered in the report makes it valuable. This information reveals the upper limit of the ACSR Market industry for a specific product or service.



Exploring growth rate over a period:

Business owners looking to scale up their business can refer this report that contains data regarding the rise in sales within a given consumer base for the forecast period, 2020 to 2025. Product owners can use this information along with the driving factors such as demographics and revenue generated from other products discussed in the report to get a better analysis of their products and services. Besides, the research analysts have compared the market growth rate with the product sales to enable business owners to determine the success or failure of a specific product or service.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What is the estimated size of the ACSR Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2025? What will be the growth rate of the industry during the estimated period?

- What are the prominent driving forces likely to impact the progress of the industry across different regions?

- Who are the major market players occupying a strong foothold in the ACSR Market ? What are the winning strategies adopted by them to stay ahead in the competition?

- What are the potential opportunities for the ACSR Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2026?



Chapter 2 talks about the top manufacturers and analyses their sales, revenue and pricing decisions for the duration 2020 and 2025;



Chapter 3 displays the competitive nature of the market by discussing the competition among the top manufacturers. It dissects the market using sales, revenue and market share data for 2020 and 2026;



Chapter 4, shows the global market by regions and the proportionate size of each market region based on sales, revenue and market share of Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System, for the period 2019- 2025;



