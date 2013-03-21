Act Realty WA Pty Lyd Shakes Up Holiday Accommodations in Australia

Perth, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Act Realty WA Pty Lyd shakes up holiday accommodations to ensure travelers have a place to stay that meet their needs in every way. The company offers a short term luxury town home perfect for six to seven guests. "Why settle for regular hotel rooms when a Fremantle luxury accommodation is available? Many find this to be the perfect solution to Fremantle Hotels which don't offer enough space or amenities," John Whitley of Act Realty WA Pty Lyd declares.



This luxury townhome boasts two floors and three bedrooms. The master bedroom contains a King size bed and ensuite complete with a toilet, two basins and two showers. The second bedroom features a King size double which can be made into two beds, if needed, while the third bedroom comes with a bunkbed and single. Downstairs, families enjoy a living and television area while upstairs they can enjoy a lounge with amazing rooftop views over Fremantle. Here families have access to a broadband Internet connection. An upstairs bath with shower and separate toilet round out the amenities of this Fremantle Short Stay Accommodation. "Families and groups appreciate the extra space and the luxury of these accommodations along with the Alfresco area with four burner BBQ and laundry with washer and dryer," Mr. Whitley continues.



For those families in need of a long term accommodation, this luxury town home may be booked for a long term lease. "Due to popularity, the sooner a request is more, the more likely it will be accommodated," Mr. Whitley states. When this property became available on the rental market in 2011, it was rented within a 24 hour period for a local businessman. As of March 2013, the property becomes available for rent again and short and long terms leases are expected to be snapped up.



When you choose the Fremantle Short Stay Accommodation rather than a traditional hotel, you'll have access to the Fremantle town centre, the Boardwalk and gorgeous beaches. Visit the Fremantle Markets, the Fishing Boat Harbour or the Maritime Museum. Head to Perth on a bus, ferry or train as the trip is only 25 miles away or visit Rottnest Island, a paradise located only 12 miles off the coast. "No matter what you love to do, be it cycling, fishing, surfing, sailing or diving, Western Australia accommodates you. When the time comes to eat, partake of Italian, Indonesian, Nepalese, Korean and more before checking out a microbrewery," Mr. Whitley continues.



About Act Realty WA Pty Lyd

Act Realty WA Pty Lyd continues to be a housing and mortgage industry leader in Australia. Aidan Lindsay Smith, the principal, has more than eight years experience buying and selling new homes and investment properties. Aidan Lindsay Smith has a team of experts to support operations so clients feel comfortable knowing their needs are met.