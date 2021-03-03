Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices Market Size to Reach USD 1,616.15 Million by 2026; CAGR of 5.5% : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market is expected to reach USD 1,616.15 million by the year 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Actigraphy sensors and Polysomnography devices are the devices which are used for the measurement of motion, usually with miniature accelerometers, to monitor daily activity and sleep patterns. The devices are typically worn for several weeks or days on the hip or the wrist. The motion patterns can be displayed as actograms that show the daily activity and rest periods. This data can be analyzed to provide a variety of objective endpoints about the circadian patterns, the level of activity, and the nighttime movements.



Fitbit Inc, Phillips, Garmin, Resmed, Somno medics, BMC medicals, Nox medicals, Compumedics, Cleveland, Matrix care, Actigraph, and Aetna Inc are the major players in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market.



To Get Sample Copy of Report visit: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1900



The major driving factors that are boosting the growth of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are increasing sleep disorders like sleep-related breathing disorders, circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders, chronic sleep disorders like narcolepsy and hypersomnia which affect the quality life of patients. Manufacturers in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are integrating next-generation technologies, such as wireless technologies in actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices to improve the accuracy and reliability of the devices and ultimately to maintain a strong foothold in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market. For instance, ActiGraph launched its activity monitoring device, the CenterPoint Insight Watch, which uses raw data capture technology to capture the high-resolution signal from the accelerometer and provide actionable information to the user through its real-time data transfer mechanism.



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography devices market into product types, technology types, distribution channels, and region.



By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Actigraphy Sensors

Wrist and Handband Actigraphy Products

Wearable Actigraphy Products

Polysomnography Devices

Fixed Polysomnography Products

Portable Polysomnography Products



By Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



USB

Wireless Technology

GPS

Others



By Distribution Channels



Retail Stores

Pharmacies

Online Retail Stores

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Diagnostic Laboratories.



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world



To get a Discount on the Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices Market Report, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1900



The major indications of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are excessive snoring, sleepwalking, and depression. With respect to region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the highest growing market in actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. This market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. North America was found to be the largest revenue generating segment due to the high burden of sleep disorders increasing chronic sleep disorders and the technological advancements in the region, which are also the key factors influencing the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market growth.



key findings from the report suggest



The wrist and handband actigraphy product type segment of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0 % by 2025. The significant share is due to the use of the wrist and hand band devices. This segment was observed to grow enormously in the forecast period However, the FDA has approved only a few medical devices like actigraph, which contains a software called actisoft This program is called Actisoft and runs on an IBM-compatible personal computer



Latest technological trends are accelerating the growing number of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices launched across the world. USB actigraphy sensor, wireless sensors, and PSG devices accounted for more than half the revenue share of the global market in 2017 and 2018. Owing to the persistent technological advancement in the wireless technologies, the trend of growing demand and supply for wireless or USB actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices is likely to remain in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, increasing penetration of wireless medical devices and diagnostic tools in the healthcare industry in developing countries is creating lucrative sales opportunities for stakeholders in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market.



Polysomnography provides a complete evaluation of sleep-related data when it comes to medical cases, which remains the primary reason behind the growing preference for PSG devices over actigraphy sensors.



Read More @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/actigraphy-sensors-and-polysomnography-devices-market



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Serviceology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Pharmaceutical Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in the rate of sleep disorders

4.2.2.2. Increase in the technological advancements

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices.

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. ETOP Analysis

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

Continued…



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1900



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



Browse More Reports-



Sodium Chlorite Market Size



Genomics In Cancer Care Market Share



Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth



Liquid Handling Technology Market Trends



Glyphosate Market Demand



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370