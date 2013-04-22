"Acting Out! Video Charades" Goes Free for First Time Ever on iTunes App Store

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Interconnected Gaming, a mobile gaming company best known for its Top 50 app “Acting Out! Video Charades,” today announced that its popular video charades game is changing its price from $1.99 to free on the iTunes App Store for a limited time. It is the first time “Acting Out! Video Charades” has ever gone free, and it is being featured on the AppAdvice “Apps Gone Free” daily list as well as the popular “Free Game of the Day” app from Pine Entertainment.



“Acting Out! Video Charades” brings to the iPhone and iPad the world’s most popular party game, and features the ability to play the game of charades with friends and family using video.



Acting Out! Video Charades



- Take turns acting out and guessing charades, whenever and wherever you want.

- Over 30 in-game achievements.

- Over 2,000 words to act out and guess.

- Create custom charades words for endless replay value.

- Universal app so it runs on both the iPhone and the iPad.

- Invite-only play keeps families safe from unwanted surprises from strangers.

- No Facebook login required to play.

- Long recording times of up to 60 seconds.



About Interconnected Gaming LLC

Interconnected Gaming is a mobile gaming company that is based in San Diego, California. The company’s popular video charades iPhone app, “Acting Out! Video Charades” reached the Top 50 word games in iTunes. For more information, visit http://interconnectedgaming.com/ or watch the acclaimed trailer at http://youtu.be/XwXZpGH036c. Developed by Brians.com.



