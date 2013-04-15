"Acting Out! Video Charades" Update Now Available on the App Store

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Interconnected Gaming, a mobile gaming company best known for its Top 50 app “Acting Out! Video Charades,” today announced the availability of its most recent update on the iTunes App Store. “Acting Out! Video Charades” now features the ability to play and record charades with friends and family over cellular networks. Previously, games were limited to Wi-Fi networks to allow users to record charades up to 60 seconds and avoid cellular data usage fees. With the current update, users will now have the ability to play friends, family, and loved ones for up to 24 seconds using their smart phone data plans, making “Acting Out! Video Charades” a truly mobile party game on the go. This update follows up on the recent Universal upgrade that allowed users to enjoy playing video charades on both the iPhone and iPad with just one download.



Acting Out! Video Charades



The world’s most popular party game can now be played on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.



- Take turns acting out and guessing videos, whenever and wherever you want

- Over 30 in-game achievements

- Over 2,000 words to act out and guess

- Create custom words for endless replay value



About Interconnected Gaming LLC

Interconnected Gaming is a mobile gaming company that is based in San Diego, California. The company’s popular video charades iPhone app, “Acting Out! Video Charades” reached the Top 50 word games in iTunes. For more information, visit http://interconnectedgaming.com/ or watch the acclaimed trailer at http://youtu.be/XwXZpGH036c. Developed by Brians.com.



Media Contact

Interconnected Gaming

contact@interconnectedgaming.com

San Diego, CA

http://interconnectedgaming.com/