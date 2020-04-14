Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Actinic Keratosis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



1. The United States had the highest Actinic Keratosis prevalence with 66,733,101 cases in 2017.

2. The male-to-female ratios of Actinic Keratosis patients differ among various countries, but a male excess is a consistent finding among all countries except Italy.

3. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest Actinic Keratosis prevalent population with 8,294,972 cases followed by the United Kingdom with a prevalent population of 5,419,455 in 2017. On the other hand, Japan has the lowest prevalent population with 700,954 cases in 2017.



"Actinic Keratosis prevalence is higher among men than women of the same age."



The Actinic Keratosis market is available with several treatment options. The prevalence of Actinic Keratosis is increasing widely. Factors leading to increased prevalence include cumulative ultraviolet radiation exposure, increasing age, and childhood sun exposure, male working more in outdoors and resident of the population in latitudes that is close to equators.



Actinic Keratosis treatment mainly includes the lesion-directed and the field-directed therapies, in which one is directed at individual lesions, and the other therapy is for a full area.



The Actinic Keratosis therapeutics market is segmented widely into three primary therapies that include the lesion-directed destructive therapies (cryosurgery, curettage, laser, dermabrasion, surgery), field- directed topical therapies (imiquimod, diclofenac sodium, ingenol mebutate, 5-fluorouracil), and Photodynamic therapies(Ameluz, Levulan Kerastick, Metvixia cream, Alacare).



Besides this, specific off- label drugs are also used sometimes that includes Colchicine and Tretinoin. Destructive therapy remains the standard of care for lesion- directed treatment. Laser therapy and cryopeeling hold almost similar market share, although less than cryotherapy and surgery. Dermabrasion holds the lowest market share. Owing to efficacy, tolerability, compliance, and affordability, destructive therapy covers the largest market share than other treatments available (topical and PDT).



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Actinic Keratosis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. KX01 Ointment

2. VDA-1102

3. SOR 007

And many others



The key players in Actinic Keratosis market are:

1. Athenex

2. Vidac Pharma

3. DFB Soria



And many others



