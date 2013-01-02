ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating Is Now Offering Heater Services in Bucks and Montgomery Counties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- With the cold weather season in full effect, ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating is proud to announce that they are now providing heat pump repair in Montgomery County and heater installation in Bucks County. ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating knows how important it is to keep homes warm in the winter and cool in the summer. When problems with heat pumps arise, one can trust that ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating is there for their customers to provide heat pump repair in PA. When heat pump repair is not an option, heater installation is also available in Bucks County.



ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating makes every effort to perform heat pump repairs for their customers in Bucks and Montgomery Counties. When heater installation becomes necessary, customers can rest assured knowing that they are being provided with energy efficient heater installation. They carry many makes and models of heat pumps. They accept all major credit cards and offer financing to fit most budgets. ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating provides their customers with many options and delivers the latest in products and technology.



When it comes to heat pump repair in Montgomery County or heater installation in Bucks County, one needs to look no further than ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating. They sell and service all major brands such as Amana, Bryant, Lennox, Rheem, Trane, Ruud, Carrier, York, Airtemp and most recently they began featuring Westinghouse. Customers will be satisfied to know that Westinghouse offers one of the best warranties in the industry giving customers a ten year warranty on the parts and a ten year replacement guarantee. Combining the manufacturer warranties with certified, trained technicians makes ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating the first choice for heater installation in Bucks County.



About ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating

ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating has been servicing home and business owners for almost 50 years with the most highly trained technicians in the HVAC industry. Their goal is to surpass their client’s expectations for any heating and air conditioning service. ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating makes sure all contractors are up to date on all the latest equipment, techniques, etc. to provide long lasting, energy efficient units for home and business owners. They are proud to offer heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products to Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents.



To learn more visit, http://www.actionheatandair.com/.