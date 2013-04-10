ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating Now Installing Air Conditioners with 10 Year Warranty on Parts

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Spring is finally here and it won’t be long before millions of Americans begin to turn their thermostats down to much cooler temperatures. Last year’s summer proved to be one of the hottest in U.S history and without a high-performing air conditioner, it may very well have been one of the most uncomfortable. ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating plans on installing a number of new air conditioners this year and now customers may be able to benefit from a 10 year warranty on parts.



Although the spring offers residents a much needed break from their heating or air conditioning systems, it does not last long. April and May seem to pass by very quickly. Once June hits, not many homes with an air conditioning system are still relying on open windows for cooling. This spring, it may be an ideal time to have a new air conditioner installed.



Most homeowners pay little attention to their air conditioning units throughout the winter and unfortunately they may have become damaged. Rather than paying for an expensive repair that may not guarantee a resolution to a damaged air conditioner, homeowners may be able to benefit from a new installation. ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating is now installing Westinghouse air conditioning units that carry some of the best warranties in the industry.



Westinghouse represents one of the many quality manufacturers that ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating is proud to install. However, Westinghouse products carry warranties that can cover parts for ten years. Furthermore, a ten year replacement guarantee is offered with Westinghouse products. With warranties like these and the reliability that customers have come to expect with ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating, this spring may be the perfect time to install a new air conditioner. Remember to call ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating for all air conditioning and heating repair in Bucks County, PA.



