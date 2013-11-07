ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating Now Installing Energy Efficient Heaters by Westinghouse This Fall 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- It is hard to believe that Americans are already making plans for Thanksgiving. The summer came and went in a flash. Now, the fall is already halfway over and the winter wonderland will soon be here. Everyone who pays their energy bill appreciates the much deserved financial break that accompanies mild autumn temperatures. However, that break is very short lived and the dreaded cost of heating one’s home will be here soon enough. Investing in a new energy efficient heater from Westinghouse through ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating may help to counteract the costly energy bills for years to come.



ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating has been serving the greater Philadelphia area for over half of a century. In their more than fifty years of experience, ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating has seen a number of changes and technological advances in the HVAC industry. Over the past several years, many manufacturers have made tremendous improvements in the energy efficiency of heating and air conditioning systems. Property owners that have a unit that is ten or more years old may benefit from improved technology. Plus, there are some great tax benefits for home and business owners that make energy efficient upgrades.



ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating only installs products from the most highly rated manufacturers. Over the years, ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating have installed and serviced hundreds of Westinghouse heaters. The ten year warranty that accompanies Westinghouse products is unrivaled. All Westinghouse heaters come with a ten year warranty on parts and original replacement guarantee. This winter may be the perfect time to take advantage of an energy efficient heating system from Westinghouse.



About ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating

ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating offers fast reliable HVAC, heating, and air conditioning services to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For fast and same day services call ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating today.



To learn more, visit http://www.actionheatandair.com.