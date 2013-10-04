ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating Now Offering Emergency Furnace Repair This Fall 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- It seems like only yesterday when ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating was informing customers to check their AC units in preparation for summer. Now, it’s October and property owners are finally able to catch a well deserved break on their monthly energy bill. Fall is a great time of year to turn off the thermostat and let nature take over. However, winter will be here soon and nobody wants to get caught with insufficient heating on a freezing cold day. This winter, home and business owners never have to worry about getting caught without heat, because ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating is now offering emergency furnace repair this fall 2013.



ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating have been offering installation and heating repair service in North Wales for over fifty years. Over the years, ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating have learned a lot about preparing for the oncoming season. It is extremely important to run routine checks on a heating system prior to the start of winter. Fall is an excellent time of year to ensure a heating system is still properly functioning. Often times, minor issues can lead to either failure or poor performance of a furnace.



There are a couple things that every property owner should keep in mind during the fall. Number one, property owners should make sure their pilot light is still on. People tend to panic if the pilot light is no longer ignited, but this is not always a major problem. Sometimes a gust of wind or piece of debris can disrupt a pilot light. Another common culprit of poor heating is a dirty filter. Changing a furnace filter will maximize the performance of a heating system. In other instances, there could be trouble with a thermostat. Regardless of the issue, ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating will help. Whether it is offering advice over the phone or coming out for emergency furnace repair in North Wales, Action Air Conditioning & Heating puts their customers first.



About ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating

ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating offers fast reliable HVAC, heating, and air conditioning services to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For fast and same day services call ACTION Air Conditioning & Heating today.



To learn more, visit http://www.actionheatandair.com.