Some of the key players profiled in the study are: GoPro, Inc. (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan), Garmin Ltd. (United States), Olympus Corporation (Japan), SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd (China), Veho World (United Kingdom), Drift Innovation (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), SJCAM Limited (China), TomTom NV (Netherlands), PLR Ecommerce, LLC (United States), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Chilli Technology (United Kingdom), YI Technology (China), BRAUN Photo Technik GmbH (Germany), Rollei GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc. (Japan).



Scope of the Report of Action Cameras

Action cameras refer to the specialized camera devices that are used to capture sports, adventures, or kinds of activities normally featuring high-paced actions. The action camera market has been estimated to experience significant growth in terms of extensive application in recording action sports and activities. Increasing popularity and usage of social networking sites is predicted to propel the industry growth over the forecast period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Box Style, Cube Style, Bullet Style, Periscope, 360°), Application (Outdoor Pursuits, Evidential Users, TV Shipments, Emergency Services, Security), Technology (Standard Definition Action Cameras, High-Definition Action Cameras, Full High-Definition Action Cameras, Ultrahigh-Definition Action Cameras), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Professional, Personal)



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand from Developing Economies

Rising Demand for Ultra HD Technology



Market Trends:

Integration Of VR With 360° Cameras



Market Drivers:

Surging Demand for Capturing Action Sports and Activities

Increasing Trend of Sharing Video Content on the Internet



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



