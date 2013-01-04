Action Catering Memphis Offers Best Catering Services

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Panini Catering Memphis has been voted the “Best Caterers in Memphis” and has become the top choice for those looking for caterers for weddings in the city.



Panini Catering has become a reputed name in the business, not only on the back of delicious dishes and amazing beverages it serves up at events, but also because it has perfected the concept of Action Catering, taking it to a whole new level. The idea is to prepare dishes and beverages on site so that guests have the first hand experience of the culinary treats that are in store for them.



It could be a wedding reception, a banquet, or a professional gathering; the company, which has been in the business for about three decades now, makes sure that all guests are sated and have a fantastic experience. That’s why the company brings all the cooking equipment needed to the venue, and sets the perfect ambience for culinary delights.



The company has won the reputation of being the best Memphis Wedding Caterers because it understands the importance of the big day for the bride and the groom, and ensures that it goes exactly according to their plans. While many caterers bring their cooked food to the venue and keep it under heat lamps, Panini Catering prepares mouth watering dishes right on site, leaving guests impressed and asking for more.



There are different requirements for each wedding; some might be focused on a small and intimate setup, while others could be a huge banquet for friends, family, colleagues, etc.. Panini Catering Memphis is up to the task and is able to offer them solutions exactly according to their requirements. The company can help clients work out menus for their events, and also offers them sensational deals like free Cappuccino or Smoothie Bar on catering to wedding receptions of over 150 guests.



Food is one of the most important ingredients and key to the success of any event or party. Panini Catering understands that, and ensures that clients have no reason to complain when it comes to the food served up at the event.



Panini Catering is based out Memphis, Tennessee. To find out more about the company and its culinary offerings and services, one can visit their website at http://actioncateringmemphis.com



Media Contact:



Randy Holdford

2843 Farrisview, Memphis, TN – 38118

Phone: 901-409-7409

Randy@actioncateringmemphis.com