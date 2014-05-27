Garage Door Service in Rancho Cordova begins local online marketing campaign

Rancho Cordova, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Action Door Service, a professional garage door service, maintenance and installation company operating out of Rancho Cordova, CA, has formed a marketing partnership with BizIQ, a firm specializing in small business web optimization.



In partnering with BizIQ, Action Door Service is seeking to bolster its local search engine rankings. BizIQ will assist the company in optimizing its firm across a multitude of websites, as well as streamlining its social presence, company information, online reviews and more. The company will also enjoy a brand new website and continuously updated blog, which will serve as a knowledge base for visitors to the site.



Through the optimization of its online presence, Action Door Service is seeking to garner local attention within its service area, catering to those residential and commercial customers in need of professional garage door service in Rancho Cordova, CA, as well as maintenance and installation.



“Servicing a garage door or carrying out a new installation isn’t something that should be executed by anyone less than a master technician. We’ve been providing these services and more for over 25 years,” said Carol Wallis, Owner of Action Door Service. “This company has a longstanding reputation for excellence and versatility. The time has come for us to expand our reach, while remaining true to these ideals and with the help of BizIQ, we’re making our impression online, where we can be easily discovered by new customers.”



Founded in 1987, Action Door Service is the premier provider of sales, installation, service and maintenance to garage doors and garage door openers in Rancho Cordova, CA and the surrounding areas. The company is family owned and operated, with a professional accreditation from International Door Associations (IDA) and an EPA lead-safe certification.



Action Door Service services all types of garage doors, from numerous industry leading brands. The company is a master dealer for Amarr and professional installer for Liftmaster. Action Door Service offers carriage house doors, traditional doors, specialty doors and custom work for residential customers, as well as sectional steel doors, aluminum doors, rolling steel doors and rolling sheet doors for commercial clients.



To learn more about Action Door Service, the company’s services or to inquire about its capabilities, please visit its website at http://actiondoorsrvc.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.