Action Environmental Takes on Commercial Asbestos Removal

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Action Environmental and Construction, Inc., a company specializing in asbestos abatement in Orange County, recently completed a renovation of a large commercial property located at 4001 N. Carriage Drive in Santa Ana. The building comprises approximately 18,876 square feet of industrial and commercial space.



To date, most of the work done by Action Environmental has been residential, so this job represents a new venture for the company. The job highlights their ability to expand their methods into the industrial and commercial world on a large scale. Employees bring to the table 20 years in large-scale asbestos removal services.



The need for asbestos removal in Orange County is high given the number of older buildings that may contain this dangerous substance. California currently ranks first in the nation in cases of mesothelioma, a deadly form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. Mesothelioma can develop in victims of any age when exposed to asbestos for a prolonged period, and is often caused by inhalation of the powered asbestos fibers that occurs when walls containing this substance are disturbed.



For homeowners or business that need asbestos removal in Orange County, California, Action Environmental offers several benefits. The company provides:



- Type 1, 2, & 3 surveys for asbestos testing in Orange County

- Asbestos labeling services to mark hazardous areas of buildings

- Repair or removal of asbestos in buildings

- Annual site re-inspections for presence of asbestos fibers

- An asbestos management database to provide transparent information for those interested in purchasing new property



Action Environmental also offers a ten percent discount to first-time customers, military customers, and senior citizens who need asbestos testing in Orange County, California. Action Environmental and Construction has a 24/7 availability policy so that customers can call at any time for emergency services.



Asbestos Environmental notes, "Having your home or office tested for asbestos is critical to safeguard your own health and that of your family and friends. Any building renovation should always be accompanied by a complete asbestos inspection and removal of this dangerous substance prior to any demolition to avoid contamination and possible illness from exposure to asbestos. Neglecting this important consideration could result in injury to innocent victims. Asbestos Environmental is committed to helping the people of Orange County avoid dangerous exposure to life-threatening substances."



Action Environmental is a full-service restoration company that specializes in asbestos removal in Orange County. Action Environmental performs, testing, removal and safe renovation in buildings that contain asbestos. The company is locally owned and family operated and is committed to meeting customers’ needs for asbestos control in Orange County.



