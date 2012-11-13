Action Heating and Air Is Proud to Announce That They Now Offer Major Brands

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Action Heating and Air is proud to announce that they now offer most major brands when it comes to heating units. The PA heating repair company now offers brands such as Lennox, Westinghouse, Bryant, Amana, and much more. Whether the homeowner’s heating unit is an oil furnace, boiler, or heat pump, Action Heating and Air offers the most preferred brands in the industry. Their philosophy is to go above and beyond, which is why they chose these well-known brands to resemble their business as heating contractors in Pennsylvania.



With these name brands available, residents are now able to get the most reputable brands in North America, allowing one to be rest assured with their heating replacement. The Bucks County HVAC contractors will be sure that all homeowners understand the importance of having a fully functioning heating system. Whether it is for heat pump repairs in PA, or any other emergency service, Action Heating and Air will be there to service homes with reputable name brands.



The HVAC Technicians of Montgomery County PA pride themselves on serving homeowners with the best experience for their heating needs. Action Heating and Air treats every client with the same respect they would want in return, making them a trusted HVAC company in Pennsylvania. By quickly assessing the problem at hand, the Montgomery Heating company will be able to diagnose the issue and make any repairs necessary with their name brand heating units.



about Action Heating and Air

Action Heating and Air has been making homes and businesses comfortable for over 45 years. The experienced technicians are all EPA certified and highly knowledgeable. They have earned the reputation as the industry leader in providing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products to Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents.



To learn more visit, http://www.actionheatingandac.com