Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Action Manufacturing Company: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Action Manufacturing Company: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Action Manufacturing Company"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Action Manufacturing Company" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Action Manufacturing Company"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Action Manufacturing Company (Action) is a provider of precision ordnance products. The company specializes in fabrication, assembly and testing of mechanical and electronic fuze parts and explosives. It also develops and manufactures the load explosive components, boosters, and integral parts of fuze production. In addition, it offers a wide range of explosive and pyrotechnic devices including impulse cartridges, flares, delay elements and parachute cutters. Furthermore, it provides CNC machining, primary and secondary machining and assembly. Its key customers include the US and foreign governments, the US Department of Defense (DoD), NASA, and domestic and international commercial firms. Action is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Action Manufacturing Company



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153059/action-manufacturing-company-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###