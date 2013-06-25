Action Sports Hall of Fame Forms International Advisory Board

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The Action Sports Hall of Fame has formed an International Advisory Board, comprised of 25 athletes that are all currently nominated for induction.



The board is represented by some of the most pioneering and influential action sports athletes of all time including: Laird Hamilton, TJ Lavin, Terje Haakonsen, Corky Carroll, Tanner Hall, Kevin Pearce, Andre Villa, Andreas Fransson, Cowboy Kenny Bartram, Dale Rehberg, Darren Berrecloth, Cam McCaul, David Knight, JP Walker, Tim Fuzzy Hall, Andy Coghlan, Kevin Delaney, Lance Mosley, Greg Stump, Ptor Spricenieks, Cam Sinclair, Suz Graham, Darryl Flea Virotsko, and Keala Kennelly.



“We wanted to make sure the athletes have their voice now and in the future, so we’ll be getting their advice on different topics as time goes on,” said founder Matt Savage. “Needless to say, we’re very happy and honored they want to participate.”



As far as who gets inducted? Well, that’s still up to the fans. The voting takes place on their website where fans vote for over 900 nominated athletes from the worlds Surfing, Skateboarding, Snowboarding, Skiing, Moto/FMX, and BMX/MTB. With votes coming in from all over the world and a Twitter base nearing 60,000 followers, the global response has exceeded all expectations.



“The Action Sports Hall of Fame is a worldwide community of fans and athletes that allows people to participate as much as they want,” continued Savage. “Forming an advisory board made up of nominated athletes and is just another way to ensure everyone remains connected.”



Learn more about the Action Sports Hall of Fame on their Website, Facebook, and Twitter pages.