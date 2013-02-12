Action Sports Hall of Fame Rises to Worldwide Presence

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Since launching the Action Sports Hall of Fame in May 2012, the number of votes received has gone far beyond the organization’s initial predictions.



“So far we’ve been blown away by the amount of fan enthusiasm and support.” said founder Matt Savage. “Every day we’re getting more and more votes from around the world, from different countries… it was always our intention to create a worldwide collaboration, so of course it’s been great news.”



Unlike other halls of fame in mainstream sports, the Action Sports Hall of Fame allows fans from around the world decide who is inducted. The decision is based on a year-long voting process. Fans register to vote on their website for free at xhall.org , and can vote as many times as they wish throughout the year. Over 900 extreme sports athletes are nominated from the sports of Surfing, Skateboarding, Snowboarding, Skiing, Moto/FMX, and BMX/MTB



In a just short period of time, the Action Sports Hall of Fame has received response from countries including: USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, France, Ireland, Scotland, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Holland, Japan, China, Taiwan, South Africa, Morocco, Israel, Dubai, Argentina, Columbia, Bolivia, Brazil, Venezuela, and many others.



Between tens of thousands of votes on their website, a Twitter base that recently passed 30,000 followers, and an ever-growing presence on Facebook, their global reach is rapidly spreading. Their recently produced video (language friendly), delivers an energized message of what this hall of fame is all about.



“In establishing the Action Sports Hall of Fame, we wanted to create something that had never been done before, and something that was long overdue. Extreme sports are practiced and loved on every continent, by many different types of athletes and individuals. By involving everyone on a worldwide basis, we’ve been able to create a truly unique and cross-cultural organization that expands over generations. We’re so happy to have surpassed all original expectations, and look forward to creating events and other projects in the near future.”



Visit the Action Sports Hall of Fame at XHall.org / Twitter / Facebook / YouTube / media contact: Elaine Carter phone: USA / p (301)-471-8004 / e info@xhall.org / Action Sports Hall of Fame Video