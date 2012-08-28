Action Sports Hall of Fame Announces Women Nominees for 2013

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- The Action Sports Hall of Fame has announced the Women’s Nominees for 2013, who are now listed on their website at XHall.org. The comprehensive list includes the world’s greatest female action sports athletes from the worlds of Surfing, Skateboarding, Snowboarding, Skiing, Motocross, and BMX/Mountain Bikes.



Since launching the Action Sports Hall of Fame in May 2012, the platform has received tens of thousands of votes from all over the world. With over 10,000 followers on Twitter and numerous articles written in leading publications, the word is quickly spreading. However, one of the main questions has been “Where are the women?”



Well, the world need not wait any longer. Similar to the male nominees, female winners will be selected through a worldwide voting process that takes place on their website. It’s up to the fans to decide who will be inducted, with the winners to be announced in the summer of 2013. Anyone in the world can vote, which is one of the many reasons that make this hall of fame so unique.



The physical location for the hall of fame is also moving forward. “The Hall of Champions in Balboa Park (San Diego) has now committed to donating a large portion of their building that will house the Action Sports Hall of Fame” says founder Matt Savage. “It’s going to be absolutely unbelievable, featuring cutting edge technology and fully interactive displays…it’s going to be like nothing else in ever seen in Balboa Park, and people are going to be blown away with what we’ve designed.”



“We will now start seeking funding from individuals and/or action sports brands that want to be represented in the hall of fame. Since we’re going to be around for generations, we’re confident the right entities will want to step to the plate and help carve out their own place in history. With the schematics and plans we have in place, we anticipate this becoming one of the largest attractions in Balboa Park, second only to the world famous San Diego Zoo.”



The Action Sports Hall of Fame can also be visited on Twitter and Facebook / Media and donation inquiries contact Elaine Carter at 301-471-8004 / info@xhall.org